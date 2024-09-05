Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case: Rajasthan High Court Grants Bail to Accused Mohammad Javed

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday, September 5, granted bail to Mohammad Javed on a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and surety of Rs 1 lakh each in case of beheading a tailor in Udaipur for a social media post supporting expelled BJP leader and spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Javed was accused of doing recce in this case.

Mohammd Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammed, posing as customers, entered Kanhaiya Lal's shop and brutally murdered him with in a broad daylight in. In a video the duo released hours before their arrest, they claimed that they killed Kanhaiya for one of his social media posts supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was accused of making remarks denigrating Prophet Mohammed.

The case was initially registered at Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur, and later, on June 29, 2022, the NIA filed a separate case.