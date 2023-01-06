Kanjhawala case: Nidhi not arrested, but "called for investigation"

Nidhi, an eye-witness in the Kanjhawala case, in which a young woman was hit by a car on New Year night and dragged under the wheels for several kilometres, has been not arrested, the Delhi Police said on Friday and added that she has been asked to join the investigation.

Refuting the reports of her arrest, police said that Nidhi, a friend of the deceased (Anjali) was called by the investigation team to join the probe.

"There are media reports that Nidhi (eyewitness) has been arrested by police. It is clarified that she has been called by Police to join the investigation," Delhi Police official said.

On Tuesday, Nidhi who was with Anjali at the time of the incident told the media that the latter was drunk on the day of the incident.

"She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car and got dragged with it. I was scared and ran away and returned home, didn't tell anything to anyone. It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted that she shouldn't drive. I told her 'I am conscious, let me drive'. She didn't trsut me and trusted herself instead," Nidhi claimed on Tuesday.

In the horrific incident in Delhi's Khanjawala on New Year's night Anjali died after being dragged for several kilometres by a car that hit her scooter. Delhi Police has arrested a sixth accused, the official said on Friday.

The sixth accused arrested has been identified as Ashutosh and according to the police, it was Ashutosh's car under which the victim was dragged for over 12 kilometres on January 1.

"In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said Friday.

The other five accused in the case- Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal were arrested earlier. The five were driving the car that they borrowed from Ashutosh.All the accused were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Thursday night for a medical examination. Police said that they were taken during the night as a security precaution.

On Thursday, Hooda said that the other two accused were Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna. Both of them are the friends of the five men in custody and had tried to protect the accused.

According to the Special CP, the duo also attempted to tamper with the evidence as they tried to help the accused.

A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case.

During the interrogation, it was found that the car was driven by Amit, not Deepak.

( With inputs from ANI )

