Kannur University VC appointment: Kerala Minister welcomes Lokayukta's verdict

February 4, 2022

Kerala higher education minister Dr R Bindu welcomed the verdict of the Lokayukta in connection with the reappointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor.

The minister said, "Lokayuktha pronounced its verdict and it is very positive. All the allegations raised by the opposition leader proved baseless. I welcome the order.

"For the last two months they have been attacking me on this issue and all those allegations proved to be baseless. I am not ready to pass any comment on the governor's activities regarding this. Because I wanted to have a cordial relationship with the governor. So I am not giving any comment on the statement made by the governor at present," she added.

