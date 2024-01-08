Kannur wins 62nd Kerala School Kalolsavam trophy after 23 long years

The prestigious 62nd Kerala School Kalolsavam trophy was clinched by Kannur on Monday with 952 points. The second and third position was held by Kozhikode (949) and Palakkad (938). Kannur has emerged as champion after a long wait of 23 years. The district emerged as champions in the years 1960, 1997, 1998, and 2000.

The districts that made it to the top 10 positions include, Thrissur (925), Malappuram (913), Kollam (912, host), Ernakulam (899), Thiruvananthapuram (870), Alappuzha (852) and Kasaragod (846). BSS Gurukulam Higher Secondary School, Alathur (Palakkad), Carmel Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaud (Thiruvanthapuram), S. V. G. V. H. S. S Kidangannur, (Pathanamthitta), St. Teresa`s C.G.H.S.S (Ernakulam) topped the list of schools with highest points.

The grand spectacle of arts features some 14,000 contestants showcasing their talents in 239 events in the 2024 edition. Competitions are being held across 24 venues.The organisers have set up a 60,000-sq.ft pandal at Asramam Maidan that can accommodate over 10,000 persons at a time.

