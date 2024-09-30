Kanpur Coaching Centre Teacher Arrested After CCTV Footage of Kissing and Hugging Student Found in Pen Drive

A biology teacher of a coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was arrested for allegedly doing obscene acts with a female student. The incident came to light after a coaching centre director, Ashish Srivastava, received an envelope containing a pen drive inside it. When the pen drive was checked, a video biology teacher, Sahil Siddiqui, was found where he was seen doing obscene acts with a student inside the coaching centre.

The director filed a case against Siddiqui at Kakadev police station in Kanpur. In a complaint, coaching centre director Srivastava said that two days ago, he found an envelope lying outside his I&I coaching. After opening it, he found a pen drive with a CCTV video showing a bio teacher doing vulgar with a girl student.

कानपुर, यूपी में एक कोचिंग सेंटर है। इसके संचालक आशीष श्रीवास्तव को 2 दिन पहले एक लिफाफा मिला। उसके अंदर पेनड्राइव थी। पेनड्राइव देखी तो बायोलॉजी टीचर साहिल सिद्दीकी एक छात्रा से कोचिंग सेंटर के अंदर अश्लील हरकत करता दिखा। पुलिस ने साहिल को अरेस्ट किया। pic.twitter.com/4bgJmQ5O5f — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 29, 2024

A CCTV video shared on social media shows a man in a white shirt hugging and kissing a girl while talking to her.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Mahesh Kumar said that a case of molestation has been registered against the accused teacher based on the written complaint of the manager of the coaching centre, and the accused has been arrested. Further legal action is being taken.