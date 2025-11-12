Kanpur Fire: Hundreds of Shops Gutted in Blaze at Bakarganj Market in Babupurwa (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a market in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district in the early hours of Wednesday, November 12. The blaze gutted at least hundreds of shops at Bakarganj Market under Babupurwa police station area, resulting loss of wealth, according to the news agency IANS. Due to the fire, thick smoke spread in the area, causing panic among the citizens.

Also Read | Kanpur Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory, Machinery and Goods Worth Several Lakhs Damaged.

After receiving the information, the Kanpur fire brigade team and local police rushed to the scene. Rescue and dousing operations are currently underway. No casualties have been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is still being ascertained and will be investigated after cooling operations.

Kanpur: A massive fire breaks out in Bakarganj Market under Babupurwa police station area, burning hundreds of shops. Thick smoke and rising flames cause panic in the area as fire brigade teams work to control the blaze. pic.twitter.com/OGQBxj8JwP — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2025

A video shared by the news agency IANS shows smoke emanating from the burning clothes and other materials in shops situated in the market. Firefighters were seen dousing the blaze in the market.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fire broke out at the Anandeshwar Cold Storage in Bara. Farmers' potatoes stored there were completely destroyed blaze. Fire officials said the lack of a rear exit hindered efforts to extinguish the fire, and it could take until evening to fully control the blaze. The cold storage located in Bara of Akbarpur in Kanpur Dehat was reduced to ashes.