Kanpur Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory, Machinery and Goods Worth Several Lakhs Damaged

A massive fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing factory in Kanpur on Monday morning. The incident occurred around 8:30 am at a unit owned by Surendra Kumar, where raw materials were stored. Workers initially tried to control the blaze using available equipment, but failed as the flames quickly spread. They were forced to evacuate the premises for safety. Two fire tenders arrived promptly at the scene, and firefighting operations were launched. After sustained efforts, firefighters managed to bring the situation largely under control, preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby structures.

According to initial reports, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in the storage area. Thankfully, no workers were present at the time of the incident, and no casualties have been reported. However, significant damage has been caused to machinery and stock, with losses estimated to run into several lakhs of rupees. Officials from the local fire department and police have begun an investigation to confirm the exact cause and assess the extent of the damage. Safety inspections at nearby industrial units are also being planned.

In another incident, a major fire erupted at a Mobil oil factory located in Tilasahri Bujurg, Maharajpur, on October 26. Operated under the name M/s Narayan Deep Chemical and Labs, the factory caught fire in its storage section, causing oil-filled drums to explode with loud blasts. Panic spread in the nearby areas as the flames intensified. Two fire tenders from Narwal and Jajmau fire stations, along with Maharajpur police, managed to control the blaze after an hour-long operation. As the factory was closed for Diwali, no workers were present, and no injuries were reported.