Kanpur Shocker: Female Teacher Runs Half-Naked on Street to Escape Rape Attempt

In a shocking incident, from Kanpur a school teacher was forced to run half-naked on the street in a desperate attempt to escape a rape attempt. The teacher’s ordeal began when her friend’s acquaintance invited her to his home under the pretext of a friendly visit. After reaching the location, the accused allegedy assaulted the teacher and severly beat her.

Fearing for her safety, the victim fled from the house in an attempt to save herself, running half-naked on the road. The police were promptly informed, and an FIR was registered at the Barra Police Station under various sections, including 87/127(2)/74/115(2)/304(2) of the BNS. Authorities have now launched a manhunt to nab the accused