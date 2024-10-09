KAP Sinha Appointed New Chief Secretary of Punjab, Replaces Anurag Verma

October 9, 2024

Chandigarh, Punjab (Oct 9, 2024): The Punjab government appointed KAP Sinha as the new chief secretary of Punjab on Wednesday, ...

Chandigarh, Punjab (Oct 9, 2024): The Punjab government appointed KAP Sinha as the new chief secretary of Punjab on Wednesday, replacing Anurag Verma.

Sinha becomes the 43rd chief secretary of Punjab. A 1992-batch IAS officer from the Punjab cadre, Sinha will also serve as the principal secretary for personnel, vigilance, and general administration.

Prior to his new role, Sinha served as the special chief secretary for revenue, rehabilitation, disaster management, and also for agriculture and farmers’ welfare, horticulture, and soil and water conservation. Following Sinha’s appointment, Verma will take over the responsibilities previously held by Sinha.

