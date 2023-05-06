Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi's silence over sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and asked whether the accused is so important electorally in Uttar Pradesh that he cannot be removed from the post till the probe is over.

Sibal’s attack on the government came a day after Delhi Police recorded the statements of seven women wrestlers in connection with the cases registered against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh. On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by the women wrestlers against the WFI chief.

Sibal, a senior advocate, has represented the wrestlers in the Supreme Court. In a tweet, Sibal said, Brij Bhushan; 2 Wrestlers to police: Allegation: On the pretext of checking breath, touched My question: Is he so important for UP elections that can’t be removed as President of the Federation till the investigation is over. What about your slogan: beti bachao Why PM, HM silent? the former Union minister said.

Several wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Singh.