Kap's Cafe Shooting: Key Accused With Ties to Goldy Dhillon Gang Arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested alleged gangster Bandhu Man Singh for his suspected involvement in the conspiracy linked to the firing incident at comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant in Canada. Police said Singh is associated with the Goldy Dhillon gang, which is active in international crime and extortion. He reportedly has multiple cases registered against him in India. During the arrest, officers recovered a Chinese pistol along with cartridges. According to officials, Singh’s name surfaced during surveillance and intelligence-based investigation, prompting the Crime Branch to track and apprehend him before any further criminal activity could be executed.

Investigators revealed that Singh is a close aide of Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is believed to be running extortion rackets targeting businessmen and high-profile personalities abroad. Police suspect the firing at Kapil Sharma’s restaurant was intended as an act of intimidation rather than a random attack. Preliminary inquiry indicates Singh was coordinating with Dhillon’s overseas operatives, enabling communication and logistics from India. Officials confirmed that he played a significant role in facilitating the plot and may have helped execute instructions passed down by the foreign syndicate.

A senior police officer stated that Singh’s arrest was made following specific intelligence inputs that linked him directly to the conspiracy. His recovered weapon has been sent for forensic testing. Authorities are now investigating his wider involvement in international criminal networks and tracing those who aided or communicated with him. The Crime Branch is also probing whether the gang planned similar threats or attacks targeting other public figures. Further investigation is underway, and additional arrests are expected as police work to dismantle the network operating across countries.

In August, a major firing incident was reported at Kap’s Cafe, where nearly nine to ten rounds were shot, with at least six bullets striking the restaurant’s walls and glass panels. Staff members were inside when the attack occurred, and the shooters also threw Molotov cocktails during the assault. Several nearby residents heard the gunfire and alerted the police control room around 4:30 am, leading to a rapid deployment of multiple police teams. Soon after, a social media post circulated in which gangster Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility, alleging that attempts were made to contact Kapil Sharma, but he ignored their calls. The message further warned that their next strike could take place in Mumbai.

In another incident that occurred on July 9, when an armed individual opened fire outside the same café while wearing a body camera to record the act. That attack was later claimed by Germany-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi, who alleged the shooting was retaliation for comments reportedly made on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. The restaurant, launched earlier this year, marks Sharma’s first international hospitality venture. The back-to-back attacks have raised concerns about cross-border criminal networks and extortion threats involving high-profile Indian figures abroad.