Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: First-Ever All-Women Drill by 29 Agniveervayu Women from Indian Air Force to Perform at India Gate in Delhi

29 Agniveervayu women of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will come together to form the first-ever all-women drill team. This team will perform at the India Gate on July 26 to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War and a host of events have been planned as a run-up to the main event of Rajat Mahotsav of Kargil Vijay Diwas to be celebrated on 26th July 2024.

One such event organised under the aegis of Headquarters Uniform Force was an 'All Women Motorbike Rally' planned from Leh to Kargil through the challenging terrain of Ladakh across Khardung La and Umling La. The Rally team comprised 25 experienced women riders on pan India basis mainly consisting of Military Spouses, Serving Women Officers and Other Ranks. The rally was conducted over a period of 16 days commencing from Leh War Memorial and culminated at Kargil War Memorial.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates India's victory in the Kargil War of 1999.