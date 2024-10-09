Karnataka:22 Pakistani Nationals Used Hindu Names to Reside in India, Document Forger Detained In Bengaluru

In a shocking revelation, Karnataka Police have arrested a document forger in Bengaluru, uncovering that 22 Pakistani citizens were living in India using fake identities. These individuals allegedly adopted Hindu names to conceal their true nationality. The police recently apprehended four members of a family from Jigani, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru, only to discover that they were all Pakistani nationals.

Following their arrest, authorities interrogated the suspects, leading to the arrest of three additional Pakistani citizens in the Peenya area. Some of these individuals are also reported to be residing in Davangere under false names. Authorities identified a man named Parvez as a key figure in aiding these Pakistani nationals by providing them with the necessary documentation and altered names. Parvez, originally from Uttar Pradesh, previously lived in Mumbai and is currently detained for his alleged role in facilitating the illegal entry of 22 Pakistani nationals into India.

Initial investigations suggest that he may have assisted five families in establishing themselves in India under Hindu identities. Police suspect he could have aided other foreign nationals in settling in major cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. The investigation is ongoing, with police expanding their inquiry to determine if Parvez helped additional foreigners settle in India prior to this case.