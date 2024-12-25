Karnataka Accident: Four Family Members Killed in Head-On Collision in Haveri District

Haveri, Karnataka (December 25, 2024): Four members of a family, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed in a head-on collision between an SUV and a car in Haveri district on Wednesday. The accident occurred at Belligatti village near Tadas-Thimmapur on the Haveri-Dharwad district border along the Pune-Bengaluru national highway.

According to reports, the SUV was traveling toward Hubballi from Haveri when the driver lost control, crossed the divider, and collided with a car heading to Bengaluru from Hubballi. All the deceased were traveling in the car.

Two victims died at the scene, while two others were declared dead upon arrival at KMC-RI Hospital in Hubballi. The deceased were identified as Chandramma, 59, of Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet; her daughter Meena, 38; son-in-law Mahesh Kumar C., 41; and grandson Dhanaveer, 11, all residents of Harihar in Davanagere district.

The three occupants of the SUV reportedly fled the scene after the accident.