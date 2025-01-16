Karnataka: Armed Robbers Kill One and Injure Another in Bidar ATM Robbery, Flee with Rs 93 Lakh

A shocking robbery came to light in Bidar, where armed robbers on a bike shot and killed one man while injuring another before fleeing with Rs 93 lakh in cash, which was meant for filling an SBI ATM. This incident occurred on Thursday, police reported.

The deceased and the injured had arrived at the ATM, located at the busy Shivaji Chowk, around 11:30 am to refill the cash. Authorities identified the deceased as Giri Venkatesh, a security guard. Sources revealed that the robbers fired eight rounds during the crime.

In another daring heist, robbers targeted a nationalized bank ATM in Barshi city, Solapur district, Maharashtra, stealing ₹23 lakh on December 4, 2024. The police reported that the suspects sprayed a liquid on the CCTV cameras to disable recording before breaking into the ATM booth around 4 a.m. on Paranda Road.

The unidentified individuals looted the cash and fled the scene, leaving authorities scrambling for clues. A case has been registered at Barshi city police station, and an investigation is currently underway to apprehend the culprits, officials confirmed.