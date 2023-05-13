Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: People of Karnataka were fed up with the BJP government Siddaramaiah after Karnataka Win

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the Congress's win in the state election was a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, and he hoped it would galvanise opposition parties ahead of next year's national polls ."It is a mandate against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. They have a lot of money for Operation Kamala (poaching of MLAs), but they could not buy the people's trust. There was a threat by the BJP to the secular fabric of the state. There was hate politics, which the people of Karnataka were not tolerating," Siddaramaiah said at a news conference.Siddaramaiah also said that the result was "a stepping stone" for next year's Lok Sabha election and expressed hope that all non-BJP parties would come together to see that the party is defeated at the national level. Continuing further he said, people of Karnataka were fed up with the BJP government.

He said that the Congress Legislative Party meeting has been called for tomorrow and many legislators may not be able to come to Bengaluru on time. He told reporters in Mysuru that he had predicted that Congress would get 130 seats and that the Congress has reached there. “My predictions have true. I had the party leaders also that we would get 130 seats to form our government on our strength.” He said that he always maintained that Mr. Modi will not have any impact on Karnataka elections. “There was strong anti-incumbency against the BJP. It did not come to power on its own whether in 2008 or 2018 as there was no mandate by the people both times since there was a fractured verdict. BJP spent a lot of money on operation Kamala. Many of those who fell prey to operation Kamala have been taught a lesson.” Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the people of Karnataka are politically mature and they sensed the threat by the BJP to damage the secular fabric of the State. “There was hate politics. They tried to win this election with money power. They could not succeed. ”Basavaraj Bommai has accepted defeat at the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. He congratulated congress on the win. We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai .As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections began on Saturday, CM Basavaraj Bommai paid a visit to a Hanuman temple in Hubballi.

