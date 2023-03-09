Karnataka: BJP MP shouts at a woman on Women's day

S Muniswamy, a BJP MP from Karnataka's Kolar district triggered a fresh controversy with his remarks during an event on women's day on March 8.

On women's day (March 8) , he scolded a woman in a shop about not putting a dot (Bindi) on her forehead.

"Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn't he? You have no common sense," Kolar BJP Lok Sabha MP shouted at a woman vendor.

A video of the MP scolding the woman is also circulating on social media.

While condemning it, the congress party said such incidents "reflect the culture" of the BJP.

Earlier, Kolar MP S Muniswamy inaugurated the exhibition and sales fair on Women's day.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor