Karnataka Budget 2022: CM to present Karnataka budget 2022-23 today know the timing

Karnataka budget for the financial year 2022-23 is going to table today on 4th March. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is going to present this year's budget for the state. Bommai will present the budget today at 12:30 pm in the legislative assembly.

Due to two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would be interesting to see what kind of budget the government has designed for the citizens. Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has initiated a pre-Budget meeting, in which he met with the eight departments to acknowledge their demands, according to the reports he met Department of Revenue, Higher Education, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science & Technology, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Public Works, Kannada & Culture, Information, and Public Relations Department.