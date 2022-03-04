Karnataka Budget 2022: Karnataka government decided to set up 100 new veterinary hospitals

Karnataka government decided to set up 100 new veterinary hospitals. The state will also invest Rs 100 cr share in the bank. The government will set up a training center at KR Pet, Mandya on sericulture practices at the PPP model. E-payment to be implemented at silk markets. The government also allocates Rs 50 cr for gau-shalas.

While announcing the budget, CM Bommai further said, "Once getting the nod from the centre, the state government will commence the Mekedatu project. Rs 1,000 crore fund has been allocated for this project."

"Also, the first phase of the Yettinahole project will be complete. The second phase gravity feeder works to be completed soon. Rs 3,000 cr fund for works related to the project has been allocated" he added.