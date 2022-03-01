Karnataka Budget 2022: Know the date, and expected announcements to be made in the state budget 2022

The budget session for Karnataka is to be present on 4th March 202. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is going to present this year's budget for the state. It would present his first budget for 2022-23 on March 4. The budget session would be held from March 4 to 30 March. The session that began on February 14 was concluded on February 25.

Due to the two years Covid-19 situation, it will be interesting to see what announcements chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is going to make, as it is his first budget also. The pandemic has down many revenues in the last two years however, Karnataka somehow managed to recover that, but there are still many sectors that the government to look after.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has initiated a pre-Budget meeting, in which he met with the eight departments to acknowledge their demands, according to the reports he met Department of Revenue, Higher Education, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science & Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Public Works, Kannada & Culture, Information and Public Relations Department.