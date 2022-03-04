Karnataka Budget 2022: Road and infrastructure schemes for Karnataka budget 2022

Karnataka Budget 2022: Road and infrastructure schemes for Karnataka budget 2022

Road and infrastructure schemes for Karnataka 

Rs 300 crore for roads damaged during the rainy season.
1,000 lakes to be developed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh per lake
2,275 km of state highways to be developed at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore
Re-asphalting of1,008 state highways at a cost of Rs 440 crore.
Karnataka state government to submit the proposal to centre for a 55 km Gadag-Yelagavi new rail line at a cost of Rs 640 crore
The process to implement the Dharwad-Kittur-Belagavi rail line will be set in motion at a cost of Rs 927 crore at the earliest, CM Bommai said.

