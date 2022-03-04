Karnataka Budget 2022: Road and infrastructure schemes for Karnataka budget 2022
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 4, 2022 02:29 PM2022-03-04T14:29:12+5:302022-03-04T14:29:27+5:30
Road and infrastructure schemes for Karnataka Rs 300 crore for roads damaged during the rainy season. 1,000 lakes to ...
Road and infrastructure schemes for Karnataka
Rs 300 crore for roads damaged during the rainy season.
1,000 lakes to be developed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh per lake
2,275 km of state highways to be developed at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore
Re-asphalting of1,008 state highways at a cost of Rs 440 crore.
Karnataka state government to submit the proposal to centre for a 55 km Gadag-Yelagavi new rail line at a cost of Rs 640 crore
The process to implement the Dharwad-Kittur-Belagavi rail line will be set in motion at a cost of Rs 927 crore at the earliest, CM Bommai said.