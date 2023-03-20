Karnataka: Cabinet Minister Muniratna drops plan to make 'Urigowda-Nanjegowda' film

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], March 20 : Karnataka Cabinet Minister and movie producer Muniratna dropped the idea of making a movie on the fictional characters 'Urigowda and Nanjegowda' after meeting Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math of Vokkaliga community on Monday.

The film project by BJP minister Muniratna was on the alleged killers of Tipu Sultan, namely, Urigowda and Nanjegowda.

The announcement came after his meeting with Adichunchanagiri Matha Seer Sri Nirmalanandaswamy on Monday.

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said, "BJP can create any characters for the sake of polarising society."

"BJP is tarnishing image of Vokkaliga community in the movie's name," he added.

Earlier Muniratna registered the movie title with the Karnataka film chamber and announced that shooting would start in May.

Earlier on Sunday, Muniratna tweeted, "The Muhurta of 'Ureegowda Nanjegowda' based on historical events produced by Vrishabadri Productions will be held on May 18 at Kantheerava Studios. This movie is directed by RS Gowda, and scripted by Dr CN Aswath Narayan."

He met and sought blessings from the pontiff of the Vokkaliga community, Shri Nirmalanandanatha Swami at Mandya.

