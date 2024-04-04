Karnataka: Celebration Erupts As Two-Year-Old Toddler Trapped in Borewell in Vijayapura Rescued After 20-Hour Operation

Celebration erupted in Lachyana village after a nearly 20-hour-long rescue operation. The two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in the Vijayapura district of Karnataka was safely rescued on Thursday (April 4) afternoon.

The boy was heard crying inconsolably after the rescue team took him out from the deep borewell. Celebrations broke out as the infant Satvik Satish Mujagond, who was trapped at a depth of 16 feet inside the borewell, was brought out safely.

Celebrations Broke After Boy Rescued Safely:

VIDEO | #Karnataka: Two-year-old toddler, who fell into an open borewell in #Vijayapura yesterday, rescued and is being taken to hospital. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/hGtDUYsjuh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2024

He was immediately shifted to the ambulance stationed at the spot with a medical team.

The incident took place at Indi taluk around 6 p.m. on Wednesday while the child was playing in a farm. According to eyewitnesses, the borewell was left open without any warnings or precautions.

Soon after receiving the information, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), firefighters and police personnel were pressed into action to rescue the boy.