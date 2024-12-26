Karnataka CM Announces 5 Lakh Compensation for Families of Two Ayyappa Devotees Killed in Hubballi LPG Cylinder Explosion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the families of two individuals who tragically lost their lives due to severe burns from an LPG cylinder explosion in Achchhavana Colony, Hubballi. The incident involved a group of nine Lord Ayyappa devotees, and while two succumbed to their injuries, seven others remain in critical condition.

The explosion occurred on Monday, caused by a gas leak from the cylinder, which led to a fire and left the devotees with severe burn injuries. All nine victims were rushed to KIMS Hospital for immediate treatment, where medical teams worked tirelessly to save their lives. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, the injuries proved fatal for two of the devotees.

To aid in the treatment, a team of expert doctors from Bengaluru, including renowned plastic surgeons Dr. K.T. Ramesh from Victoria Hospital and Dr. M. Shankrappa from BMCRI, visited KIMS Hospital on Wednesday. They provided specialized care and advice on medical procedures and dietary plans to assist in the recovery of the victims.

Hospital officials reported that eight of the nine victims had suffered extensive burns, which significantly hindered their recovery. Following the tragic incident, Home Minister G. Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Santosh Lad visited the injured devotees in the hospital to offer support. Arrangements are being made for the last rites of the deceased, Nijalingappa Mallappa Bepoor and Sanjay Prakash Savdatti.