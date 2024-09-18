Karnataka CM announces task force to curb drug menace

Bengaluru, Sep 18 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with the police department to contain the drug menace in the state.

Siddaramaiah also announced that he is determined to cut the roots of the drug network in the state and declared a task force headed by Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Addressing the media at home office Krishna in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah stated that regular meetings will be held to devise necessary strategies. “The task force will include the Health Minister, Education Minister, and Medical Education Minister,” he stated.

There is information that the drug menace is particularly severe in the East division of Bengaluru. A decision has been made to take firm action. Drugs are being supplied to the state from several states, including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. A new strategy is being devised to stop this, CM Siddaramaiah claimed.

He stated, “It's impossible for the drug trade to happen without the knowledge of the police station officers. Therefore, it has been decided to hold station officers, DSPs, ACPs, and SPs accountable. Strict action will be taken against them.”

If necessary, new laws will be made, and existing laws will be strengthened. Amendments to the law will be made to impose strict penalties, including life imprisonment for drug peddlers. Efforts are focused on strengthening NCC and NGOs, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

He also stated that steps will be taken to increase and improve rehabilitation centres. Swift and sharp actions will be implemented to eliminate the drug menace. Actions will be taken to prevent the harmful impact on students, youth, and families.

“There will be measures to put an end to crimes committed under the influence of drugs. Police will be given a free hand, but they will also be held accountable for their actions. High-level meetings have been conducted with ministers and officials from various departments, including Home, Health, Medical Education, Rural Development, and Social Welfare. Several immediate decisions have been made,” CM Siddaramaiah informed.

Serious discussions have been held on how to stop the drug menace by collecting information with the participation of students, youth, and parents. The state-level committee has already gathered information and feedback. Clear instructions have been given to intensify awareness and operations against drug abuse, he stated.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, DGP Alok Mohan, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and others were present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor