Karnataka CM claims 'anchor bank' to make around 4 lakh women self reliant

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the 'anchor bank' which will be established to meet the financial needs of the women Self Help Group (SHGs) would make around four lakh women economically self-reliant.

An Anchor Bank would be established within a month to meet the financial needs of the members of women's SHGs which would herald a revolution in employment in the state, he said.

Addressing the 10 days 'National Sanjeevini Saras Mela' at National College Grounds organised by National Rural and Urban Livelihood Campaign, Bommai said, "An amount of Rs500 crore grant has been provided in the budget to strengthen Women's Self Help Groups. This would make about four lakh women economically self-reliant."

"The budget has also provided Rs 47,000 crore for various programmes related to the welfare of women and another Rs 43,000 crore for child welfare schemes," he stated.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who went around the stalls before inaugurating the fair appreciated the weavers and artisans for the attractive products on sale.

( With inputs from ANI )

