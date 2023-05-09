Karnataka CM recites Hanuman Chalisa, Union Minister chants 'Jai Shri Ram'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 9 : Amid an uproar over the Congress poll mfesto promise of banning Bajrang Dal if voted to power in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' at the Vir Anjaneya temple in Bengaluru.

The Union Minister was accomped by several other women at the temple, a day ahead of polls in the State.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief M Basavaraj Bommai and his supporters recited Hanuman Chalisa at Hanuman Mandir in Hubbali's Vijay Nagar today.

The high-voltage campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka ended on Monday with top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding 19 public meetings and six roadshows while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi camped in the state for 12 days.

All three major political parties in the state - the BJP, Congress and the JDS have put all their efforts to woo the voters, making promises and launching accusations at each other to secure a majority in the state's 224-seat Assembly. Hectic electioneering by leaders of various political parties saw BJP allowing Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to campaign with their full force while Congress putting its chief ministers including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as star campaigners.

The counting of votes in the Karnataka assembly polls will be held on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

With the war of words between top guns of all the major political parties, the election campaigns in the southern citadel saw allegations and accusations flying thick and fast.

Several issues of the state were promised to be solved. The issue of Bajrang Dal, which was mentioned in the Congress mfesto, took centre stage in the political campaigning.

The Congress party released its mfesto for the May 10 elections said it will take "decisive action" as per law including banning orgsations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

The Congress mfesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and orgsations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition over the issue, saying, "The Congress has become a slave of appeasement and vote-bank politics."

Addressing an election rally in Tumakuru, Prime Minister Modi said, "Congress has now started objecting to saying Jai Bajrangbali. Congress has become a slave to appeasement and vote-bank politics. Congress can never work for the welfare of Congress. It can never develop Karnataka."

