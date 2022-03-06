Karnataka CM unveils bronze statue of late VM Kadaiah Hiremath in Hubballi
By ANI | Published: March 6, 2022 09:53 PM2022-03-06T21:53:36+5:302022-03-06T22:05:08+5:30
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiled the bronze statue of the late VM Kadaiah Hiremath in Hubballi on Sunday.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiled the bronze statue of the late VM Kadaiah Hiremath in Hubballi on Sunday.
Speaking after unveiling the statue and releasing a commemorative book on Kadaiah, the Chief Minister said, "Kadaiah lives on even after his death as Vivekananda said that death is not an end for achievers."
"Kadaiah had a close association with my father. We should learn about human values from his life. He toiled in his farm field till 76 and lived an ideal life," said Bommai.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app