Karnataka Congress lodges complaint against JDS candidate for collecting photocopies of residents' Voter ID cards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 : Legal Cell of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) demanding action against JDS candidate V Narayanaswamy of Gandhinagar constituency for allegedly collecting photocopies of voter ID cards of locals and intimidating them.

In the complaint, KPCC alleged that V Narayanaswamy through his cadres was collecting Xerox copies of the voter IDs of voters in his constituency.

KPCC in the complaint demanded a probe into the incident and also action against Narayanaswamy.

Talking about this, Congress Block President of Gandhinagar, Saravanan said, "The JDS party is collecting xerox copies of voter IDs in some areas. They are also collecting the phone numbers of voters. College students are being used for this."

He also alleged that JDS collected about one lakh ID copies so far and giving money for the same.

Earlier, Congress leader and one of the party's spokespersons Gourav Vallabh also demanded immediate action against JDS candidate V Narayanaswamy over the voter ID collection issue and said that such persons should not be allowed to contest.

He further said, "There is a lotus symbol at the Shimoga airport, it should be removed till the election is over. We have already given a complaint to the election commission about this."

"We do not need to pay attention to the statements of persons like Nalin Kumar, we should discuss the development of the state in this election. Unemployment has increased in the state. Bangalore has lost its name as Silicon Valley. Our party will focus on the development of the state," he said.

"If the Prime Minister comes to the state, crores of rupees are wasted in the name of his visit. But he has not done anything for this state", he added.

