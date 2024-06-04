Karnataka Election Results 2024: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai Leading at Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency Against Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath

In the ongoing electoral battle for the Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, former CM Basavaraj Bommai is currently in the lead against Congress candidate Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath. Before the polling day, Bommai had made statements regarding the potential division of the Congress party in Karnataka within three months of Narendra Modi assuming office for the third time as prime minister.

He also suggested that the political landscape of the state would undergo significant changes following the announcement of the parliamentary election results. When questioned about the significance of numbers in determining a change in the state government, the BJP leader remarked that, in politics, numerical strength was not the sole factor.

In Shimoga, B Y Raghavendra, the BJP candidate and son of former CM B S Yediyurappa, is currently leading by a significant margin of over 30,000 votes. He is competing against Geetha Shivarajkumar, daughter of former CM S Bangarappa. Notably, BJP rebel K S Eshwarappa has garnered approximately 5,000 votes in the segment.