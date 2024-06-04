Karnataka Election Results 2024: Prajwal Revanna Trails in Hassan

Counting of votes for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat has commenced, with early trends from postal ballots suggesting that the now-suspended and arrested MP Prajwal Revanna is trailing. He faces competition from Congress's Shreyas Patil.

In alliance with the BJP, JD(S) holds three seats. According to early trends from postal ballots, it is leading in Kolar and Mandya. The spotlight remains on the Hassan seat, where sitting MP Prajwal Revanna became embroiled in a case of sexual abuse following the voting in the constituency on April 26.

On the poll verdict day for India’s 18th general elections, as the counting of postal ballots kicks off in the initial hour, the BJP-led NDA has surged ahead with an early lead, securing 19 of the state’s 28 Lok Sabha seats. Karnataka remains a focal point, given that it is one of the three states where the Congress holds power. Additionally, the exit polls forecasting a potential landslide victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could prove pivotal for the saffron party, which has been striving to make significant inroads into the South.



