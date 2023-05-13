Karnataka Election Results: Congress to form govt with heavy majority, PM's divisive campaign fails, says Pawan Khera

Pawan Khera, the spokesperson for Congress, expressed his belief on Saturday that their party would secure a government in Karnataka with a substantial majority. This came as the early trends showed the grand old party leading in over 100 seats.

"We will form the government with a heavy majority, there's no doubt about it. Negative, divisive campaign of the Prime Minister did not work," Khera told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | "We will form the govt with a heavy majority, there's no doubt about it. Negative, divisive campaign of the PM did not work": Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera as the Congress inches ahead in #KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/Zgy1dfLW1M — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

According to the most recent trends provided by the Election Commission, the Congress party was leading in more than 118 seats, while the BJP was ahead in over 75 seats.

In significant election battles, Congress leader Siddaramaiah was leading in the Varuna constituency, while in a surprising upset, BJP's CT Ravi was falling behind in Chikkamagaluru. Prominent Congress politicians DK Shivakumar and Jagadish Shettar were both ahead in their respective constituencies of Kanakapura and Hubballi Dharwad Central.