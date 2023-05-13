Karnataka elections: People rejected BJP & PM Modi, say Congress leaders

New Delhi, May 13 Following the latest trend showing Congress leading in Karnataka assembly elections, the grand-old party leaders have claimed that they are coming in the state with full majority.

Talking to , Congress leader Pawan Khera said that people have rejected the "negative" campaign of BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are coming with a full majority in the state," claimed Khera.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor