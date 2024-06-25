Karnataka Government Bans Use of Artificial Colors in Chicken Kebabs and Fish Dishes After Quality Checks

The Karnataka government has issued a statewide ban on the use of artificial colors in chicken kebabs and fish dishes following quality inspections. The decision follows recent tests on random samples, which revealed that artificial colors were responsible for compromising the overall quality of these food items.

According to Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, the ban was implemented with public health considerations in mind. He directed the Commissioner of the Food Safety Department to investigate and address the harmful impacts of artificial colors in food.

Previously, the state's food safety and quality department collected and analyzed 39 samples of kebabs from laboratories within the state. Eight out of the 39 samples were found to be unsafe for consumption due to the presence of artificial colours, specifically sunset yellow and carmoisine, India Today reported.

Violating the ban could lead to imprisonment for a minimum of seven years up to a life term, along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh, and the cancellation of the food outlet's licence. The samples were deemed unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. According to the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, the use of artificial colors is strictly prohibited.

