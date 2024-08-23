Karnataka Government Proposes New Safety Measures for Hospital Doctors

On Friday, the Karnataka government proposed a range of measures aimed at enhancing the safety and security of doctors working in hospitals across the state. The recommendations were discussed during a meeting led by Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil, which focused on improving safety protocols for doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.

Members of the doctors’ association were asked to draft a document so that the Department of Medical Education can prepare a standard advisory. Following the recent rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, which has stunned the nation, the safety measures for working doctors have been re-evaluated, according to Dr. Shobha Rathod, Director of Medical Education.

“On the instructions of our minister, we have held a meeting with all the directors of the government institutes and the super specialty hospitals to identify the gaps in the safety profile for our working doctors,” she told PTI.

The Department of Medical Education (DME) reported that the state has 71 medical colleges, including 22 government-run institutions, along with numerous nursing and paramedical schools. During the meeting, the department also assessed current safety shortcomings.

Following the Nirbhaya advisory, the department has been insisting that there are no dark corridors anywhere and all the places should be well lit, Rathod said adding that CCTV cameras should be installed in most of the areas.

