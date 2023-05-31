Karnataka govt issues alert, after IMD predicts heavy rain in Bengaluru and 10 other districts

Amid yellow alert and heavy rainfall in parts of Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted more rain and issued thunderstorm warnings over some regions of the state.The IMD has indicated high chances of downpours in ten districts, including Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Hassan, Gulbarga, Udupi, Chamrajnagar, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he had ensured that "all officers including commissioners and joint commissioners are on high alert".

In the light of heavy rains in Bengaluru, I've ensured that all officers including commissioners and joint commissioners are on high alert. The safety of all citizens matter! Please stay vigilant and take all necessary precautions.#BangaloreRains #StaySafe — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 30, 2023

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph likely to occur at isolated places over the state, it added. Maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by two to three degrees Celsius at a few places over the state till Friday.Bengaluru city is set to see a generally cloudy sky, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely, especially towards evenings and nights. Gusty winds with speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph are also likely during thunder activity. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 32 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD predicted.The Bengaluru traffic police department scrambled to bring the city back to its normal function, with several facing congestions and waterlogging.

