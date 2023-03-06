Karnataka: Helicopter carrying Yediyurappa faces difficulty in landing at helipad filled with garbage

A helicopter carrying former Karnataka CM and senior leader BJP leader BS Yediyurappa faced difficulty in landing due to plastic sheets and waste on the helipad ground on Monday in Kalaburagi.

Just ahead of landing, the pilot noticed plastic around the landing zone and the chopper kept hovering around the area as authorities cleaned the zone.

Later, the plastic was cleared from the helipad and the chopper landed safely.

( With inputs from ANI )

