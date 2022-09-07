Karnataka high court orders Bangalore civic body to form panel to submit report on potholes

A division bench of the Karnataka High court has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) to set up a committee that will look into the issue of potholes on city roads and file a report.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the division bench also directed the BBMP to start ward-wise reporting centres in Bengaluru to addres complaints. " City roads are full of potholes. People are suffering from the problem of standing water on the roads. Have you started a complaint resolution centre for this? " Justice Vishwajit Shetty questioned BBMP.

V Srinidhi, a lawyer for BBMP, replied to the High Court that roads were flooded due to heavy rains and that the BBMP officials were busy. The court instructed civic body to resolve the issues that were affecting citizens.

The court asked the BBMP to set up a committee and directed that engineers should be involved in the panel.

Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work was carried out. Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai also sought financial aid from the Centre.

Bengaluru is reeling under severe water logging due to incessant heavy rains which continue to affect traffic in several parts of the city. Many parts of the state are witnessing flood-like situations due to heavy rains. Locals in Bengaluru continue to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as many parts of the city are affected by inundation.

( With inputs from ANI )

