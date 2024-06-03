Karnataka: Historian Gunda Jois, Pioneer in Study of Keladi Dynasty, Passes Away at 94

Historian Gunda Jois, who was known for his groundbreaking research on the medieval Keladi dynasty from Karnataka (1449-1763) passed away at the age of 94. His scholarly contribution, which included collecting historical manuscripts related to the dynasty gained him the nickname 'Keladi' Gunda Jois.

Jois had worked in various capacities throughout his life but his devotion towards historical research remained paramount. His research on Keladi history began when he was only 17 years old. In 1960, he established a private museum in his home which contained many artifacts, historical documents, and paintings related to the dynasty. The Kuvempu University took over the museum in 2005. It continues to encourage many to take an interest and conduct research in the Keladi history.

In his expansive career as a scholar, Jois produced an elephantine body of works including over 30 historical research books and more than 250 research papers and articles. For his unparalleled contribution, Gunda Jois was decorated with many accolades including the Rajyotsava award by the Karnataka government and an honorary doctorate.

Jois' death is a huge loss to the Indian historical research community. He is survived by two daughters and a son. His final rites were conducted at Marikmaba Crematoriym in Sagar.