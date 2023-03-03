Karnataka Lokayukta raids house of BJP MLA's son, recovers Rs 6 crore cash
By ANI | Published: March 3, 2023 09:54 AM 2023-03-03T09:54:39+5:30 2023-03-03T15:25:02+5:30
The anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta on Friday raided the residence of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Maadal Virupakshappa's son Prashant Maadal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash.
The search operation is still on.
Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.
"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta said.
Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe.
According to Lokayukta, more than Rs 1.7 crore in cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office.
Virupakshappa's son Maadal is a chief accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
Notably, Maadal Virupakshappa is the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited.
Further investigation is underway, officials added.
( With inputs from ANI )
