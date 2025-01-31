Karnataka: Man cons CISF cop of Rs 18 lakh in matrimony fraud

Bengaluru, Jan 31 A man duped a woman constable, attached to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of marriage in Bengaluru.

According to police, the woman came in contact with accused Ashok Masti through a Kannada matrimony site while she was searching for a life partner.

Masti told the victim he was preparing for a government job and would get it soon.

The accused gained her trust and started visiting her residence.

Masti demanded Rs 20 lakh as a dowry for marrying her, and the victim transferred money.

However, after receiving the money, he started delaying the marriage citing one or the other reason.

When Masti was asked about his changed behaviour, he refused to marry her and stopped answering her calls.

The relatives of the accused, who were in touch with the victim, also avoided her and stopped communication.

Disappointed with the fraud, the victim lodged a police complaint against the accused and his family members.

The Dabaspet Police have registered an FIR and have launched a manhunt for the accused.

Earlier, a 58-year-old woman Sub-Inspector filed a complaint of sexual harassment and blackmail against an unknown person in Bengaluru in January 2020.

She had suspected the role of a colleague, a 30-year-old home guard working at the same station.

In her complaint, she mentioned that a man called her to have a physical relationship and offered money. She further mentioned that the caller knew that she was a police officer and had been a widow for 20 years.

When the SI asked how he got the information, the latter told her that a home guard revealed everything about her.

The caller threatened to defame her if she did not give him Rs 1 lakh.

