Karnataka Minister’s Wife Tabu Rao Files Complaint Against Basanagouda Patil Yatnal Over Derogatory Remarks Against Family

Tabu Rao, the wife of Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, has reportedly filed a complaint against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The complaint, lodged with the Sanjayanagar Police Station, alleges that Yatnal made derogatory remarks against them. Yatnal, who represents the Vijayapura constituency, is now under scrutiny following this complaint.

It's alleged that Yatnal made comments alluding to the inter-religious marriage between Dinesh Gundu Rao and Tabu. Yatnal's attack came after Rao posted on X about a BJP worker being detained for questioning by a team of the NIA in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Speaking after filing the complaint, Tabu Rao said, I am not in politics, I don't even know who Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal is. I am involved in social work beyond religion. However, he made such a statement to me. Is it BJP politics to talk about someone's wife and children?

Describing Yatnal's political approach as divisive, Tabu Rao remarked that the BJP lacks substantial developmental issues to address in their electoral campaign. Dinesh Gundurao is in politics. Talking about him is natural. But I can't stand talking about myself. Besides, it is enough to see the playing cards of Muslims again and again. That's why I have decided to file a criminal defamation suit, she said. She further asked the BJP leader to tender an apology.