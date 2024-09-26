Karnataka Plans First Striped Hyena Sanctuary in Belagavi

The Karnataka Forest Department is planning and conceptualizing the creation of Belagavi as a hyena sanctuary. If this gets executed, Belagavi will become the state’s first striped hyena sanctuary and also first of its first-of-its-kind protected area for these predators. This would help for better conservation of this critically endangered species as their population is decreasing owing to loss of habitat, human threat, non-availability of carcasses, and lack of prey base. There are no official records on the hyena population in the grasslands.

Presently, hyenas are co-protected in a few sanctuaries in India where they share their habitat with wolves, blackbucks, and other species. The Belagavi Forest Department is finalizing a proposal to declare around 120 sq. km. reserve forest on the border of Belagavi and Gokak taluka as a hyena sanctuary. According to data, the hyena population is coming down in Bagalkot, Bidar, Dharwad, Koppal, Tumkuru, Gadag, and Belagavi in Karnataka. Whereas, dry deciduous forests of Savadatti, Gokak, Hukkeri and Belagavi are a few safe areas for hyenas in the state. Belagavi DCF Maria Christu Raja D said, “We are working on identifying specific threats and the best habitats for striped hyenas.” Hyenas are often killed due to myths associated with them.