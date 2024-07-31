Karnataka Rains: Landslide Warning Issued, In the State Amid Heavy Showers; Shivamogga, Udupi, Kodagu on Alert

Karnataka is currently facing severe rainfall, with a red alert issued for five districts: Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, and Kodagu. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also cautioned about potential landslides in 31 sub-divisions across the state. Today, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (ranging from 64.5 mm to over 204.5 mm) is expected in Coastal and South Interior Karnataka. This pattern of heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated to continue tomorrow. Additionally, widespread light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for Coastal Karnataka and Interior Karnataka over the next five days.

A red warning (indicating 'take action') has been issued for South Interior Karnataka today, while an orange alert (meaning 'be prepared') is in effect for other parts of the state. The monsoon's intensity has been severe, resulting in five fatalities and the destruction of 106 homes in Dakshina Kannada since June. Over 100 people have been displaced, and relief camps have been established to provide shelter.

Dakshina Kannada has been particularly impacted, with schools and colleges closed on July 31 due to the extreme weather conditions. The Netravati River has overflowed, flooding homes and prompting rescue efforts by the NDRF and fire brigade.The state’s major reservoirs, including KRS, Kabini, Hemavathi, and Harangi, are nearing full capacity due to the heavy rains. Authorities are carefully managing water releases to handle the situation.