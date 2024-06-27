Karnataka Rains: Two Electrocuted in Mangaluru, Death Toll Reaches Six

Two autorickshaw drivers in Mangaluru were fatally electrocuted after inadvertently touching a live electricity wire that had fallen from a nearby pole during heavy rainfall, as reported by police on Thursday. This tragic incident has contributed to a total of six rain-related deaths in the past 24 hours in Mangaluru.

The deceased person have been identified as Raju Gowda (50), hailing from Alluru in Hassan district, and Devraj Gowda (46), a resident of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district.

The autorickshaw drivers resided in a rented room near Rosario Church. On Wednesday, around 9 pm, a live electricity wire fell from a nearby pole outside their residence. Raju inadvertently stepped on the wire, resulting in him shouting for help. Devaraj rushed to his aid, but tragically, both were electrocuted in the attempt.

Police have filed a case concerning this incident. The Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared a school holiday for Thursday. Meanwhile, in Kodagu, heavy rain has severely disrupted daily life, with reports of landslides in the area.

The monsoon season has significantly boosted agricultural operations in the Cauvery basin, particularly in Mandya district. Officials in Mandya have noted an increase in inflow into the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir due to the ongoing rains.