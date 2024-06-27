Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert in Seven Districts, Yellow Alert Statewide

Heavy rainfall swept through various regions of Kerala on Wednesday night, leading local authorities to caution travelers about the risks in hilly and flooded areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for the rest of the state for Thursday.

On Thursday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority indicated that Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to experience heavy rain, with maximum surface wind speeds reaching up to 40 kmph (in gusts). An orange alert, signaling very heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm, has been issued for these areas. Additionally, a yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm, remains in effect for other districts across the state.

Relief camps have been opened in Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts to accommodate people affected by the floods. Authorities have declared holidays for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Alappuzha districts, and educational institutions in the Iriti taluk of Kannur district on Thursday.

As heavy rains persist in Kerala, extensive damage has been reported in low-lying areas of Kottayam district, primarily due to accompanying strong winds. In Kumarakom, billboards, roofing sheets of houses and institutions, as well as water tanks, have collapsed to the ground.

