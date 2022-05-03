Karnataka reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, zero death

Karnataka reported 107 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Tuesday.

According to the state Health Department, the active number of COVID patients reached 1,815.

Meanwhile, as many as 107 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours talking the total recoveries at 39,06,027.

The cumulative number of reported COVID cases in Karnataka has gone up to 39,47,944. The current positivity rate of COVID cases in the state stands at 1.50 per cent.

The cumulative fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state stood at 40,060.

( With inputs from ANI )

