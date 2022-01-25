Karnataka reports 41,400 new COVID-19 cases

Karnataka reported 41,400 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state Health Department on Tuesday.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 26.70 per cent. A total of 1,55,504 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, said a bulletin from the health department.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 36,05,508.

During the last 24 hours, 53,093 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 32,16,070.

52 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the disease currently stands at 38,666.

There are currently 3,50,742 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

