Karnataka Sanskrit University to get campus in Magadi, CM Bommai to lay foundation stone

In a major development, Karnataka Sanskrit University will get a permanent campus in Magadi, Ramanagara after 10 years of functioning. CM Bommai will lay the foundation stone for the University tomorrow. University will come up on 100 acres of land at a cost of Rs 320 crore. Years after it was established, Sanskrit University has no campus of its own.

Karnataka Sanskrit University will get a permanent campus in Magadi, Ramanagara after 10 years of functioning. CM Bommai will lay the foundation stone for the University tomorrow. University will come up on 100 acres of land at a cost of Rs 320 crs. pic.twitter.com/wCpxBHc9OX — . (@ram_bhaktha) January 2, 2022

Though the state government has provided 100 acres of land near Magadi, the university has not taken measures to build a campus due to shortage of funds. There are 14 Sanskrit colleges in the State, which are affiliated to the university. At present, the university is functioning on the campus of the Sri Chamarajendra Sanskrit College in Bangalore. The university was established in 2010 by the Karnataka Government. Karnataka Sanskrit University has been formed exclusively for the development of Sanskrit language. Sanskrit has a hoary, scientific, literary, cultural tradition and heritage.

