Karnataka Shocker: Man Beheads SSLC Student in Kodagu for Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Accused on Run

An SSLC student of a government school in a remote village in Karnataka's Kodagu district who cleared the state board exams and got engaged to a man who was twice her age was reportedly found dead, with her head chopped off on Thursday night (May 9).

According to reports, a 34-year-old Monnanda Prakash, also known as Papu, took her on a walk at 4 pm, nearly 500 meters from a 16-year-old girl and chopped her head off near a temple for rejecting his marriage proposal. He is said to have walked away with her head, leaving the body behind. The incident reportedly took place in the deep jungles 30km from Madikeri.

The parents of the deceased US Meena, a bright student of Surlabbi Government High School, had made preparations for the wedding of the minor girl. Her engagement was prevented by the Somwarpet police, said news agency ANI, quoting a police officer.

Somwarpet Police said the police swiftly launched an intensive investigation and laid a trap to find the accused.